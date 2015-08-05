KZT 6 bln for Petropavlovsk Airport reconstruction

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Governor of the North Kazakhstan region Yerik Sultanov visited yesterday the reconstruction site of the Petropavlovsk Airport. KZT 6 bln 400 mln is going to be spent from the national budget for this goal.

The reconstruction work was launched by K-Dorstroy on July 27. "This year we plan to lengthen, expand and enhance the runway. KZT 4 bln will be spent only for surface milling, repair works, asphalt concrete leveling coat, geogrid, polymer bitumen layer and a 10 cm finish layer. Next year the runway will be longer by 300 meters and wider by 18 meters. The parameters will reach 2 km 800 m and 60 meters", Director General of K-Dorstroy JSC says. The overhaul of the airport terminal building will also start soon which will let the airport receive the international flights. "The airport will be ready by August 2016. We have to finish all reconstruction works within a year. Besides the runway, we also plan to reconstruct the passenger terminal", Sultanov said.