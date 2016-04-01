KZT 900 bln to be invested additionally in geological exploration in Kazakhstan - A. Issekeshev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - KZT 900 bln will be invested additionally to geological exploration in Kazakhstan thanks to private investments, Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Asset Issekeshev informed.

"KZT 120 bln is allocated from the budget for implementation of the geology program for 2019 in Kazakhstan. We expect another 900 bln tenge inflow in the geology exploration sphere thanks to private investments," A. Issekeshev said.

He reminded that the Code "On subsoil use" had been developed. It will include all the amendments to the law on subsoil use.

Besides, additional measures aimed at increasing transparency of the subsoil use sphere through introduction of international standards are expected within further development of the sphere provided in the National Plan "100 specific steps".

According to him, it will allow to ensure comfortable conditions for attracting investments to geology exploration in Kazakhstan.