    19:49, 25 February 2016 | GMT +6

    KZT 91 bln to be allocated for culture and sport in Kazakhstan in 2016

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - KZT 91 billion will be allocated for culture and sport in 2016, Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov told at the plenary sitting of the Senate, Primeminister.kz informs.

    "In total, the expenditures for culture and sport will make 91 billion tenge in 2016. The total volume was increased by 34.5 billion tenge against the initial plan," B. Sultanov said.

    Besides, KZT 28.8 bln is allocated from the National Fund for preparation and holding of the Universiade-2017. "It includes completion of construction of two ice arenas for 12 and 3 thousand seats and organization and holding of the Universiade events," he specified.

    Besides, KZT 4.8 billion will be allocated from the National Plan for development of the water disposal system at the Universiade facilities.

