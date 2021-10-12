KZT15tln to be attracted for national project on increasing well-being of Kazakhstanis

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh National Economy Minister Asset Irgaliyev talked about the financing of the National Project «Sustainable Economic Growth» aimed at increasing the well-being of Kazakhstanis at a government session today Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, the total amount of financing of the National Project stands at KZT15.9tln, of which KZT402bn will be provided from the national budget. Private investments to the tune of KZT15.5tln are expected to be attracted.

In his words, the National Project aims at ensuring sustainable economic growth at the level not below 5% by 2025.

«Measures to carry out technical modernization of manufacturing enterprises will be taken. It is planned to launch 418 industrial projects enabling increase in output and expansion of names of manufactured goods,» he said.

As part of the Project, 1,000 active exporters will gain access to external markets as well as around 350 exporters to international e-platforms such as Alibaba and Amazon.