KZT17.4bn to be allocated to construction in Pavlodar

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The budget for the next 3 years has been approved in Pavlodar. The 2019 city budget totaled 78.3 billion tenges, Kazinform cites pavlodarnews.kz.

According to Kanat Kapuov, Head of the City Economy and Budget Planning Department, next year's revenue is expected to reach KZT 53.6 billion, which would be KZT 5.6 billion more than in 2018.

Kanat Kapuov informed that KZT 20 billion will be allocated for the activities of the social sphere. This includes KZT 16.3 billion for the development of education, KZT 2 billion for social protection, KZT 1.1 billion for sport, and KZT 507 million for the cultural purposes.



KZT 17.4 billion is to be allocated to the construction sector. Besides, around 10 billion tenges will be provided for the housing and utilities sector. Thus, the construction of new sewerage networks will commence next year.



In addition, as Mayor Anuar Kumpekeyev said, in 2019, it is planned to purchase 10 electric buses and 20 diesel-powered ones manufactured by the factory in Kostanay. KZT 412 million is allocated in this regard.