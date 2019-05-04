KZT2.5bn may be allocated additionally to support low-income large families in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mayor of Nur-Sultan Bakhyt Sultanov told about the measures of support of low-income large families, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, more than 5bn tenge is envisaged for this purpose in the budget which will be specified next week. "We are planning to add 8 more measures to the amount of 2.5bn tenge," said Sultanov.



He noted that local officials have had about 60 meetings with low income and large families. More than 8,000 people participated in them. Out of 10,000 large families, 3,500 are on a low income, he added.