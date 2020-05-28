EN
    11:11, 28 May 2020 | GMT +6

    KZT20.5 bln allocated for construction and repair work in Kordai

    TARAZ. KAZINFORM - Akim of Zhambyl region Berdibek Saparbayev spoke about the construction and repair work in Kordai district, Kazinform correspondent reports with the reference to the press service of the head of the region.

    «During an emergency situation in the region, 39 residential buildings and 20 commercial facilities in the villages of Masanchi, Bular Batyr and Auhatti were completely damaged. The President instructed to provide assistance to the residents of the area in accordance with the requirements of the law», Berdibek Saparbayev said.

    Reconstruction of villages is planned to be completed in August the current year. This year, KZT20.5 billion has been allocated for construction and repair work in Kordai district as part of the Employment Roadmap 2020 and Auyl-el Besigi programs.


