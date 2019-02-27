KZT21,000 to be paid for each child in large family - Nursultan Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Head of State, Nursultan Nazarbayev, entrusted the Government with providing targeted social assistance in Kazakhstan in a different way, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the Congress of the Nur Otan Party, the President emphasized that greater attention should be paid to low-income groups of citizens and large families.

"Each Kazakhstani family should feel the result of the ongoing reforms today, not in the far future. In particular, I consider it necessary to step up measures to support our large families. In the country, there are nowadays about 340,000 families with more than four children. Presently, over KZT 500 billion is allocated to support families with children every year," Nursultan Nazarbayev informed.



According to him, the income levels of such families are different and, therefore, it is necessary to count up which families have good, medium, and low incomes.

"Therefore, when we provide assistance, it must be taken into account. Why should millionaires be given additional support from the government? Thus, as a matter of priority, the government should take particular care and attention to low-income multi-child families," the Leader of the Nation pointed out.



Nursultan Nazarbayev underlined that 111,000 families or 572,000 people currently receive targeted social assistance from the government.



"I entrust the Government with expanding the coverage of low-income families, especially those with many children, raising the targeted assistance criteria up to 70% of the subsistence minimum. [I entrust] to establish a minimum payment of about KZT 21,000 ($55.6) for each child in large families to ensure targeted support to the families with children, which are entitled to get targeted social assistance," said the President.

At the same time, Nursultan Nazarbayev said that it is necessary to simplify all procedures for granting of social assistance, to make it into a proactive format.

As a result, targeted social assistance this year is to cover over 830,000 people, including nearly 550,000 children.