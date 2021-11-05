KZT3 tln to be attracted in Kazakhstan for regions’ development

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of National Economy Asset Irgaliyev revealed Friday the plans on implementation of the national project ‘Strong regions are the driver of the country’s development’, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While speaking at the press briefing at the Central Communications Service, Minister Irgaliyev said the project is aimed at ensuring equal access to basic services and transport coherence of the country both between and within the regions.

Total funding allocation of the national project stands at KZT 7.6 trillion. KZT 4 trillion will be allotted from the republican budget and KZT786 billion will be allotted from local budgets, he said.

«Private investment to the tune of KZT2.8 trillion is to be attracted as well,» Irgaliyev told the press briefing.

Earlier at the press briefing Minister Irgaliyev revealed Kazakhstan’s plans to put into service five petrochemical plants by 2025 and increase tourist inflow into the country through creating favorable conditions for tourism sector.