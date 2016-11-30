KZT300bln worth memorandums to be signed at Almaty Invest 2016 forum

ALMATY. KAZINFORM On December 7-9, 2016 Almaty will host the largest in Central Asia investment forum - AlmatyInvest 2016, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Chief of the local Department for Entrepreneurship and Industrial-Innovative Development Almas Madiyev gave a press conference on the threshold of this event.

“We are planning to sign as many as 50 memorandums worth 300bln tenge in total. Among them is the memorandum on construction of a plant on deep processing of wheat in the Industrial Zone and construction of a rehabilitation centre and hypermarkets under PPP contracts,” he noted.

Noteworthy to say that these works are aimed at implementation of the 55th step of the 100 Specific Steps National Plan – attraction of at least 10 transnational companies to the country’s processing sector in order to boost export of Kazakhstan-produced goods to the international markets.

In turn, head of the Eurasian Economic Club of Scientists Murat Karymsakov said that 25 international experts and representatives of international financial organizations will be the speakers at the Forum.

The three-day forum will include a meeting of the Regional Council of Investors which will be held on December 7 under the chairmanship of the Mayor of Almaty. December 8 will be the main day of the forum during which Almaty’s investment potential will be discussed in five priority areas: trade and services, food industry, business tourism, PPP and industrial development. On December 9, the investors will be offered to join investment tours around the enterprises, industrial zones and tourist sites of the city.