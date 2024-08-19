KZT34.9bn provided to promote agriculture in Zhetysu region in 2024, says Bektenov

While on a working tour of Zhetysu region, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov paid a visit to a number of enterprises of the region and examined the implementation of the Head of State’s instructions on manufacturing development as well as increasing volumes of deep processing of agricultural products, Kazinform News Agency cites primeminister.kz.

In Talgykorgan city, the Kazakh Premier visited the JLC Sut dairy company, one of the key enterprises of the region engaged in processing agricultural products. According to Amina Arynbekova, the company’s production capacity reaches 25 thousand tons per year. The enterprise’s manufactured products were estimated at 5.4 billion tenge in the first half of the year. It employs 240 people.

The government head was briefed about the plans to develop the agro-industrial complex for 2024-26. 31 investment projects worth 33.2 billion tenge are slated for implementation, of which 13 are set to be launched this year. The region expects growth in food production by 3.6% to 90 billion tenge as well as meat production (110.9 thousand tons), milk (225.3 thousand tons) and sugar (96 thousand tons).

Photo: Kazakh government

Bektenov drew attention of the agriculture ministry and the regional administration to a number of issues in the agro-industrial complex. Zhetysu region that specializes in production of sugar beet, accounting for 42% of the country’s total sugar beet production, corn (18%) and soybeans (72%), seeks to increase the sugar beet growing area to 15 thousand ha by 2026.

Since the beginning of the year, the number of cattle has risen by 26.3%. As part of livestock development, expansion of three dairy farms for 1,140 cattle heads, construction of one dairy farm for 1,200 heads and commissioning of one feedlot for 200 heads are planned for this year.

This year alone, 34.9 billion tenge, including 23.2 billion tenge worth of subsidies, have been allocated. In general, as part of the Major Projects and Auyl Amanaty programs, KZT9.8bn has been provided to the region, said Bektenov.

Kazakh Premier Bektenov also highlighted the importance of increasing volumes of deep processing of agricultural products to ensure food security of the country.

Bektenov also visited the region’s major manufacturing plant for production of automotive batteries – Kainar AKB, which makes up 33.6% of the region’s total industrial output.

The region has a total of 554 industrial enterprises, employing over 29.1 thousand people, with manufacturing accounting for 75.8% of the region’s economy. In 2022-23, 43 industrial facilities to the tune of 62.4 billion tenge were launched in the region. 16 more projects are set to be commissioned this year.