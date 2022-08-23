KZT360mln worth compensation paid to citizens affected during January riots

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Up to KZT360mln has been paid in compensation to the citizens whose possessions were damaged during the January riots in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Damages worth over KZT15mln were paid by suspects at the pre-trial stage and trails.

According to Sanzhar Adilov, the chief of the investigation department of the Interior Ministry of Kazakhstan, criminal cases against 35 suspects have been stopped due to reconciliation between the parties.

In total, over 4.6 thousand criminal cases have been initiated by police investigators on the Jaunty riots. Proceedings on 971 cases have been completed.

Cases against 609 suspects have been taken to courts. 539 persons were convicted following trails, of whom 425 received non-custodial sentences. 104 persons received real terms of imprisonment for various serious and especially serious crimes.