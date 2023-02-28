KZT50bln to be spent on LRT construction in Astana in 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 50 billion tenge will be spent on LRT construction in Astana in 2023, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Marat Karabayev said at the Government’s meeting today, Kazinform reports.

«The construction of the LRT will be completed. The funds have already been envisaged. 50 billion tenge will be allocated this year. The process of construction was discussed with the municipal mayor’s office. A part of funds will be spent on purchase of cars,» he said on the sidelines of the meeting.

The budget was approved by the Republican Budget Commission, he added. «Now the project will be submitted for the consideration of the Parliament, after which it will be submitted for signing,» the minister noted. In his words, the funds will be transferred to the mayor's office in April.

Earlier, mayor of Astana Zhenis Kassymbek said that the LRT would be completed till the end of 2024.