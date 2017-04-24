EN
    18:15, 24 April 2017 | GMT +6

    La Scala to arrive in Astana in full force

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The world famous La Scala will come to Astana in full force, said the Artistic Director Alexander Pereira, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to him, visit to Astana is one of the important projects for the theater. He said that the program will include Verdi's Falstaff and Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 conducted by maestro Zubin Mehta.

    Earlier today Alexander Pereira met with Kazakh Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova. During the meeting, the sides discussed cooperation in opera and ballet art, organizing La Scala's tours in Kazakhstan and Astana Opera's in Italy.

    World-famous Teatro alla Scala will be visiting Kazakhstan in the framework of EXPO-2017 from 1 to 10 September 2017. Organizers announced the ticket prices will range from 1 to 30 thousand tenge.

     

