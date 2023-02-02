La STRAVAGANZA at the Astana Ballet Theatre

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On February 25, with the assistance of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Astana Ballet Theatre will present one of the most anticipated events of the season - a concert of the Astana Ballet Theatre Symphony Orchestra under the baton of a guest conductor Arman Murzagaliyev, involving a guest soloist Justus Grimm, cello.

Stunning kaleidoscope of presented names and opuses contains the essence of the concert program «La STRAVAGANZA» (Extravagant), Kazinform refers to the Astana Ballet press service.

«Creative musical collaboration is always interesting, and especially when there is an opportunity to perform music that is new or rarely heard in our country. Our theatre is always ready for new discoveries, so we gladly accepted the offer of the famous violinist, conductor, and our compatriot Arman Murzagaliev. I am sure the audience will be glad to listen to such diverse and vibrant music,» said the first violin of the orchestra, Kalamkas Jumabayeva.

The concert program, offered to the capital spectators, presents musical performance art in the context of time and convinces the listener of the relevance of the genre of classical music as a segment of culture, as well as the need to maintain high standards in performance. La STRAVAGANZA is an amazing fusion of intelligence, creative search, and great work of musicians.

A splendid sound cluster in the form of the majestic symphonic poem «Vltava» by Bedřich Smetana, who is one of the main composers of the Czech Republic, and the famous «Rhapsody» No. 1 by the great Romanian musician George Enescu will create an extraordinary contrast to the transparent and noble «Suite of Ancient Airs and Dances» by the Italian Ottorino Respighi.

«The idea to perform that kind of program and the concert by Friedrich Gould appeared several years ago during the concerts of the FORTE MUSIC FEST international festival. After a while, this wonderful idea was latched on to, thanks to progressive thinking, support, and professional solidarity from the musicians of the orchestra of the Astana Ballet Theatre,» Arman Murzagaliyev said.

The second part can be considered the culmination of the program, which, for the first time in Kazakhstan, will feature the extravagant and eclectic Concerto for Cello and Wind Orchestra by Austrian composer Friedrich Gould, as well as the passionately pulsating «Danzón» No. 2 by Mexican classic Arturo Márquez. The great theme of Abai’s song, arranged to the sound of a large orchestra by the incredibly talented melodist Kuat Shildebayev, will complete the concert and bring us closer to Spring!

«I think those who are interesting to us are united in art by their diversity. Everything seems to be diverse in the program of La STRAVAGANZA... The presented concert program will be interesting for both connoisseurs and those who came to the theatre for the first time,» Arman Murzagaliyev concluded.

Photo: astanaballet.com