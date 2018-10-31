‘La Traviata’ to be presented at Astana Opera House

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The opera La Traviata about a love story of a Parisian courtesan rejected by society will be presented at the Astana Opera Grand Hall on October 31. The famous European conductor Dian Tchobanov (Bulgaria) will lead the Symphony Orchestra, while Kazakhstani maestro Abzal Mukhitdinov has brilliantly performed at the State Opera Plovdiv in Bulgaria on October 20, Kazinform has learned from the Astana Opera House Press Office.

"This is my first visit to Kazakhstan, but I heard a lot about your beautiful country and the Astana Opera House. I look forward to meeting with the artists and the audience of Astana. I would like to note that it is never easy to have a high-quality performance. The opera is very complicated syncretic art and needs perfect conducting skills, experience and flawless reactions in all situations during the show. La Traviata is not a very hard, but very popular score! Therefore it should never be underrated," shared Dian Tchobanov.



In turn, on October 20, as part of a creative exchange, conductor of the Astana Opera House, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Abzal Mukhitdinov conducted with great success D. Shostakovich's opera Katerina Izmailova in one of the leading opera houses in Bulgaria - the State Opera Plovdiv. The Bulgarian audience greeted the well-known Kazakhstani maestro with a standing ovation.



Wonderful soloists of the Astana Opera will perform in the opera La Traviata: Honored Artist of Bashkortostan Alfiya Karimova will interpret the part of Violetta Valery, Meir Bainesh will portray Alfredo Germont. Talgat Galeyev is preparing the role of Giorgio Germont, Gaston - Beimbet Tanarykov, Flora Bervoix - Gulzhanat Sapakova, Annina - Saltanat Muratbekova, Marchese d'Obigny - Bolat Yessimkhanov, Barone Douphol - Yevgeny Chainikov, Dottore Grenvil - Shyngys Rassylkhan, Giuseppe - Ramzat Balakishiyev, Commissioner - Nurlybek Kosparmakov.



G. Verdi has presented in his opera a woman rejected by society. The composer has specifically emphasized this in the title (Italian: ‘La Traviata' - The Fallen Woman). G. Verdi has given the character of Violetta nobility and spiritual beauty, her superiority over not only her frivolous environment, but also over the virtuous representative of high society - Giorgio Germont, Alfredo's father.