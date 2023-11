ATYRAU. KAZINFORM In the third quarter of 2015 labor force participation rate in Atyrau region made 81.1%

The number of employed people in the region rose by 11,508 compared to Q2 2015 and reached 299,300, regional statistics department told Kazinform.

According to quarterly review, the number of economically active population in the region in Q3 2015 made 315,100. 49.9% of them are women.