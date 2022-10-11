EN
    14:54, 11 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Labour Minister reports on employment situation at Cabinet’s meeting

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM At today’s meeting of the Cabinet, Minister of Labour and Social Protection Tamara Duissenova reported on the Ministry’s work on ensuring population employment, Kazinform reports.

    According to the Minister, national projects and other system-wide measures were launched in Kazakhstan to ensure population’s employment, such as creation of 100 jobs per 10,000 population as per the President’s instruction, employment at the existing and subsidized job vacancies, and resettlement from labour-surplus areas to labour-deficient regions.

    As Tamara Duissenova said, 654,000 people have been employed in Kazakhstan as of October 1, 2022. Of them, 203,300 have been provided with jobs created under the national projects. 203,900 people have been employed as per the Presidential initiative on creation of «100 jobs per 10,000 population», and 224,300 people have been employed at the vacant positions provided by employers. 22,300 people have been covered by other employment measures.

    High employment rate (92%) was reached in implementation of entrepreneurship development projects, «Strong Regions – Driver of Country’s Development» program and Agro-Industrial Complex Development Plan.

    The lowest rates of creation of permanent jobs (less than 40%) are observed in Kostanay, Aktobe and Akmola regions. The highest indicator is reported in Kyzylorda region – 88%, the Minister said.



