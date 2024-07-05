Labour set for win in UK general election, exit poll indicates

Labour is on course for a landslide victory with a projected majority of 170 seats, according to an exit poll conducted for the BBC, ITV, and Sky, reports Kazinform.

If this prediction holds true, Sir Keir Starmer is set to become prime minister with 410 Labour members of parliaments (MPs), narrowly missing Tony Blair's 1997 record.

The Conservatives are expected to face a historic defeat, dropping to just 131 MPs, their lowest number ever.

The Liberal Democrats are predicted to secure 61 MPs, making them the third-largest party in the House of Commons.

The Scottish National Party (SNP) is forecast to see its representation fall to 10 MPs, while Reform UK is projected to elect 13 MPs, marking its first presence in Parliament.

The Green Party of England and Wales is expected to double its seats to two, and Plaid Cymru is set to gain four MPs. Other parties and independents are forecast to capture 19 seats.

The exit poll, overseen by Sir John Curtice and a team of statisticians, was based on voter data from approximately 130 polling stations across England, Scotland, and Wales. Notably, the poll does not cover Northern Ireland.

Historically, exit polls at the past five general elections have been accurate to within 1.5 to 7.5 seats.

Final results will start to come in during the day, providing a clearer picture of whether the exit poll's predictions will materialise.