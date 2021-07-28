Lack of COVID-19 beds likely in some regions of Kazakhstan – Tsoi

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A number of regions in Kazakhstan may experience lack of infectious and intensive care beds, Minister of Healthcare Alexei Tsoi said Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing the Wednesday press briefing, Minister Tsoi said that the number of COVID-19 patients had doubled recently.

«Presently, almost 90,000 people are treated for COVID-19. Of these, 25,000 COVID-19 patients are staying at infectious hospitals,» Tsoi noted.

In his words, the number of serious COVID-19 patients in a number of regions has increased by 2.1fold. Almost 1,000 COVID-19 patients are on life support.

Minister Tsoi added that a number of regions may experience lack of infectious and intensive care beds. «Especially, Nur-Sultan city as well as Aktobe, Akmola and Kyzylorda regions,» he stressed.