Lady Gaga gives stellar performance at the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony

The opening ceremony of the Olympic Games 2024 is currently underway in Paris, where the world-famous pop star Lady Gaga performed, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Live broadcast is conducted by Silk Way TV channel that became one of five channels in Kazakhstan that received the rights to broadcast the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris.

The singer emerged from a cluster of pink feathers and performed the French song “Mon Truc En Plume” by Zizi Jeanmaier.

Photo credit: Screenshot

Earlier there were rumors that Lady Gaga might perform at the opening ceremony, especially after she was spotted sharing a hotel with another legend of the world stage, Celine Dion. These rumors sparked a lot of speculation about the two divas possibly performing together at the ceremony, but Lady Gaga performed alone at the onset of the opening ceremony.

The organizers of the Olympics confirmed that Celine Dion will take the stage at the Eiffel Tower.