Lake Alakol remains popular destination for tourists in summer period

More 9,300,000 passengers have travelled by train in Kazakhstan since the beginning of the year. About 4 million of them have been transported in summer period, Kazinform learned from JSC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy.

The most popular destinations are Almaty, Aktau, Astana, Turkistan, Shymkent, Balkhash and Lake Alakol.

Rail journeys to Lake Alakol gain more popularity every year, with 240,000 passengers transported last year, and 254,000 in 2023, the company says.