EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:55, 03 October 2023 | GMT +6

    Lake Alakol remains popular destination for tourists in summer period

    Lake Alakol remains popular destination for tourists in summer period
    Photo: semeynews.kz

    More 9,300,000 passengers have travelled by train in Kazakhstan since the beginning of the year. About 4 million of them have been transported in summer period, Kazinform learned from JSC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy.

    The most popular destinations are Almaty, Aktau, Astana, Turkistan, Shymkent, Balkhash and Lake Alakol.

    Rail journeys to Lake Alakol gain more popularity every year, with 240,000 passengers transported last year, and 254,000 in 2023, the company says.

    Tags:
    Tourism KazakhstanTemirZholy
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Author
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!