Lake Tuzkol health resort may be built in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - A health resort may be built at Lake Tuzkol of Inderskiy district, Atyrau region.

Last year the content of the water was studied by Kazakhstan scientists together with Russian specialists of Pyatigorsk State Scientific Research Institute of Balneology of the Federal Medical Biological Agency of the Russian Federation.

The analysis showed high degree of healing properties of Lake Tuzkol mud which can be applied to cure different diseases.

"The water has a lot of Potassium, Magnesium, Bromine, Lithium, Cesium, Rubidium, Iodine, and many other chemical elements," said the scientists.

Local authorities supported the proposal to create a new health retreat in Inderskiy district.

"The problem is that according to the data of the Committee of Geology and Subsoil Use and by the Decree of the Government, Lake Tuzkol is in the list of protected areas. To implement this project the lake should be removed from this list. This will give the right for subsoil use and land for construction. We are negotiating this matter with the Committee", deputy akim of the region Sagindik Lukpanov said in the briefing.