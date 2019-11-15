EN
    16:51, 15 November 2019 | GMT +6

    Land Cruiser driver arrested after 6yo dies in car accident in Turkestan

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - A driver of Land Cruiser Prado hit and killed a 6-year-old schoolboy in Turkestan, Kazinform reports referring to the press service of Turkestan region’s police department.

    The driver of the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado had no driver’s license. As a result of the accident the child was rushed to the intensive care unit of the city hospital where he later died from his injuries.

    Pre-trial investigation was launched. The driver is arrested.

