EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:15, 18 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Land lease should be short-term in Kazakhstan - M. Yeleusizov

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The land lease should be short-term in Kazakhstan, ecologist Mels Yeleusizov told at the meeting of the Land Reform Commission with the people of Almaty region headed by Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev today.

    "The land must not be sold, leasing is possible, but it should be short-term and controlled by the state. There should be a special state body supervising and controlling the use of the leased lands," M. Yeleusizov thinks.

     

    Tags:
    Almaty region Agro-industrial complex development Agriculture Land reform moratorium News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!