Land must be sold into private ownership, Kurishbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Land parcels should be sold into private ownership and at the same time it is necessary to give our citizens tenant-rights, this has been stated by rector of Kazakh Agro Technical University named after Saken Seifullin Ahylbek Kurishbayev at a session of the Land Reform Commission.

According to his words, not all farm households have the opportunity to buy land.

Rector of the Kazakh Agro Technical University also said that 90% of Kazakhstan's land depends on rainfall and only 20% of the land is irrigated.

Recall that Mr. Kurishbayev was appointed as head of economic group under the Land Reform Commission of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan.