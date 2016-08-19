Land Reform Commission and experts contributed to extension of moratorium on Land Code provisions

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Land Reform Commission and experts made a great contribution to the extension of the moratorium on some provisions of the Land Code of Kazakhstan. PhD in Political Science, Professor and President of the Kazakhstan Centre for Humanitarian-Political Trend Yessenzhol Aldiyarov says so.

“To my mind, both the meetings of the Land Reform Commission and experts’ evaluations contributed to the extension of moratorium,” he noted.

According to him, sale and lease of land plots to foreign nationals must be prohibited in Kazakhstan.

He reminded of the proposition to enshrine the words “the land of Kazakhstan belongs to its people” in the Constitution. Aldiyarov emphasized that land- and water-related disputes are the most painful ones around the world.

Recall that the Head of State held a meeting for discussing the results of the country’s socio-economic development and activity of the Land Reform Commission. The meeting ended with adoption of the decision to extend the moratorium on amendments to the country’s Land Code for a five-year period.

Recall that Vice PM-Minister of Agriculture Askar Myrzakhmetov initiated to extend the moratorium on August 13, at the last meeting of the Land Reform Commission.

The Commission was established at the Presidential instruction in view of public tensions caused by some provisions of the Land Code.