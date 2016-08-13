Land Reform Commission done tremendous work - Gani Kaliyev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Land Reform Commission has done a tremendous work, believes Gani Kaliyev, member of the Commission, chairman of the Commission for Agrarian Education, Science and Production Integration, Development of Personnel Potential of the President Administration under the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan.

"The commission shed light of the problems that we have. We found out what people in the regions think about the issues that were placed under moratorium," Kaliyev said at the session of the Land Reform Commission in Astana on Saturday.



According to him, the task of the commission is not only to answer the questions, but also to solve the problem of ineffective use of agricultural lands.

"We don't use half of lands and use ineffectively the other half. It is crucial to solve this problem," he stressed.



It should be noted that the Land Reform Commission established in accordance with the decree of the President of Kazakhstan includes 75 members. Public activists participate in the work of the commission along with members of the Government, deputies, experts and agrarians.



To date the commission held four sessions in Astana city and four field meetings with the public in Akmola, Almaty, Kyzylorda and Atyrau regions.