EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:38, 14 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Land Reform Commission given six months for taking decision – M.Kul-Mukhammed

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM We must take into consideration the opinion of each member of the Land Reform Commission, First Vice Chairman of Nur Otan People's Democratic Party Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed has said it today at the Commission's 1st meeting in Astana.

    He noted that the land issue will be discussed by the Commission within a six-month period. “Each representative of the Commission or a group, party, public association should expresses their opinion in a verbal or written form during the Commission’s meeting,” said Kul-Mukhammed.

    Recall that on May 5, at the enlarged meeting with Cabinet and Parliament members in Akorda, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev ordered to establish a commission on the land reform.

    As it was reported, the Head of State declared moratorium on some provisions of the Land Code.
    6 5 3 4

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Agriculture Government Land reform moratorium News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!