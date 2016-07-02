EN
    12:52, 02 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Land Reform Commission holds meeting in Kyzylorda region (PHOTO)

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Members of the Land Reform Commission are holding a meeting with the public in Nagi Ilyassov village in Syrdariinskiy district in Kyzylorda region.

    Participating in the meeting are akim (governor) of Kyzylorda region Krymbek Kusherbayev, deputies of the Kazakh Parliament, reps of government bodies, entrepreneurs and heads of farms.

    "Today we are facing important tasks. We need to improve the land legislation and show its role in the social welfare of the population," said Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan - Minister of Agriculture Askar Myrzakhmetov at the onset of the meeting.

