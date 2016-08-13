Land Reform Commission members back moratorium extension

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Members of the Land Reform Commission Ibragim Zhangurazov and Assylbek Kozhakhmetov supported the decision of the commission to extend the moratorium on some norms of the Land Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan for five years.

"I would like to thank the Head of State for timely and right decision to create the Land Reform Commission. It was an honor and a huge responsibility to become the members of the commission for all of us," Mr. Zhangurazov said at the regular session of the commission in Astana on Saturday.



"We've considered a whole spectrum of public opinions and done a tremendous work that is important for the entire society. Practical implementation of the proposals submitted by the commission will for sure take a lot of time - several years. The commission raised the issues both the agrarians and the society are concerned with. Given that, I fully support the extension of the moratorium for five years," he noted.



The decision of the Land Reform Commission on the extension of the moratorium for five years was also backed by President of Almaty Management University Assylbek Kozhakhmetov.



"The commission proved its value despite criticism. The result of its work is obvious. The moratorium will be extended for five years. I want the commission to continue to monitor this process. Perhaps, the commission should gather every three months," he suggested.



Earlier it was reported that another member of the commission - MP Artur Platonov also supported the idea of moratorium extension. "I fully support the idea and proposal on the extension of the land moratorium for up to five years," MP Platonov said.