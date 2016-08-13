Land Reform Commission plans to limit land size leased to one leaseholder

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - We need to formalize in legislation the restrictions on land size that can be leased to one leaseholder, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Agriculture Askar Myrzakhmetov said at the session of the Land Reform Commission on Saturday.

"In case of land lease, one question that arises is what land size can be leased to one potential leaseholder. How much land can be leased to one leaseholder? The existing legislation contains restrictions on the land side only in case of sale of land. The restrictions in case of land lease hadn't been formalized. We need to introduce them," Minister Myrzakhmetov added.