Land Reform Commission suggests tightening control over rational use of land (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Land Reform Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan suggests tightening control over rational use of national land.Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan said the commission wants to tighten control over use of land at the session of the commission in Astana on Saturday.

"We must tighten control over rational use of land and constantly monitor whether land users fulfill their obligations. This will allow to monitor whether the use of land is rational. It was suggested carrying out annual monitoring every five years of land lease. After the first five years the monitoring of irrigated fields and dry-land fields will be held every three years and every five years respectively," said Minister Myrzakhmetov.



He also revealed that the commission suggested including reps of the public councils and associations into the commissions that decide on who can lease the land. According to him, it will make the process of land lease more transparent.



Recall that the Land Reform Commission was created on the instruction of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev to discuss and explain the norms of the Land Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan as well as to elaborate proposals.

The commission consists of 75 public figures, members of the Government, parliamentarians, heads of farms, non-governmental organizations and business structures.

The key mission of the members of the Land Reform Commission is to consider the proposals on amendments to the land legislation. Presently, the Commission consists of four working groups - legal, economic, information and the one that ensures transparency of procedures.