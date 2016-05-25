EN
    18:21, 25 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Land Reform Commission to set up major social media accounts - Abenov

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Land Reform Commission will open social network accounts, Head of the Information Group under the Land Reform Commission Murat Abenov said during the first session of the group at the Agriculture Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Wednesday.

    "Feedback is of paramount importance - citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan must know that the Commission works transparently. We need to offer Internet users a way to submit their proposals, to address the Commission. We will coordinate this work," Mr. Abenov noted.
    According to him, all information in the social network accounts will be analyzed thoroughly for further work of the Commission.

