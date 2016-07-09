Land Reform Commission will continue to work as long as needed to find out opinions of more Kazakhstanis - A. Myrzakhmetov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Minister of Agriculture Askar Myrzakhmetov summed up the results of the today's sitting of the Land Reform Commission.

The minister emphasized that the work of the commission wouldn't end soon. He also noted that it was too early speak about some specific decisions.

"Today's sitting proves that we can solve some issues quick enough to move forward. These are political issues. These are the issues that we can talk specifically," A. Myrzakhmetov said.

Besides, he informed that the visiting sessions are still held in the regions. The minister also thinks that the commission can be divided into several groups in order to visit several regions at the same time.

It should be noted that the commission has already had visiting sessions in Almaty, Akmola and Kyzylorda regions.