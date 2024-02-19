Landslide buries houses in eastern Afghanistan, many killed

At least five bodies were retrieved from mud after a landslide buried houses in eastern Afghanistan, local officials said on Monday, Anadolu reports.

The landslide hit at least 20 houses in the Tatin village of the Nurgram district in the eastern Nuristan province, the Kabul-based Hurriyat Radio English reported.

Efforts to recover others are underway, it added.

Provincial officials expressed fears that the number of casualties may increase.

The area witnessed heavy rainfall in the past few days.

Meanwhile, two miners were killed and another person was injured after being hit by an avalanche in the northeastern Panjshir province.

The incident happened Sunday night in the Mukani village of the province's Hese-Awal district, the Kabul-based Tolo News reported.