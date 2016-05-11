EN
    15:59, 11 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Landslide damages house in Almaty city

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A house has been partly damaged in Alatau microdistrict in Almaty city due to a landslide today.

    According to Ruslan Imankulov, spokesperson of the Committee for emergencies of the Internal Affairs Ministry, the landslide was registered at 10:30 a.m. local time Wednesday morning. As a result, the 2-storey house was partly damaged in Alatau microdistrict.
    No casualties were reported.
    "Torrential rains in Almaty city are blamed for the landslide," the committee said in a statement.

