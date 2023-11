ASTANA. KAZINFORM A landslide occurred in Talgar district of Almaty region.

According to SE Kazseleshchita, on May 4 at 11.30 they received information about a landslide in Talgar district, Almaty region, (7 km from the Talgar-Beskainar road). The experts established that the volume of the landslide was 4,000 cubic meters. The landslide mass stopped on the slope causing no victims or injuries.