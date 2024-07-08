Landslide kills 11 on Indonesia's Sulawesi island, 17 missing

At least 11 people were killed and 17 others are missing due to a landslide at a traditional gold mine in Indonesia’s remote Bone Bolango district in Gorontalo province, local media reported Monday, Anadolu reports.

Several rescue teams are continuing search and evacuation efforts while also anticipating the possibility of discovering more victims, according to Kompas TV.

According to Heriyanto, the head of the Gorontalo Search and Rescue (SAR) Office, who like many Indonesians goes by only one name, out of the 11 fatalities, eight bodies have been successfully evacuated while three remain at the landslide site.

The total number of personnel involved has reached 200, including from SAR, security forces and officials.

However, they are facing several obstacles including changing weather conditions, which have disrupted access.

Several bridges leading to the site were also washed away by landslides and floods.