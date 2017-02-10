EN
Trends:
    14:21, 10 February 2017 | GMT +6

    Landslide kills twelve in Bali village

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Twelve people, including two children, died in a landslide on the Indonesian island of Bali, BBC reports.

    The landslide hit several villages in the Kintamani area at about 23:00 on Thursday (1500 GMT).

    A national disaster agency spokesman said landslide was caused by sustained torrential rain.

    The victims include a seven-year-old girl and a one-year-old boy, as well their mother.

    Red Cross aid workers, the military and police are searching for survivors.

    National Disaster Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho warned of more heavy rains in Bali as well as landslides and floods in a statement (in Indonesian), after more than 145mm fell on Thursday.

     

