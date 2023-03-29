Landslide leaves 16 dead in central Ecuador

QUITO. KAZINFORM - At least 16 people were killed and another 16 were injured after a massive landslide buried numerous homes Sunday night in central Ecuador's Alausi canton, in Chimborazo province, the Secretariat of Risk Management said Monday, Kazinform cites Xinhua.

According to the agency's preliminary report, seven people are still missing and as many as 500 people have been impacted by the disaster, with countless homes destroyed, 65 percent of a major roadway made impassable and 25 percent of streetlights not working.

«One hundred percent of the transportation service for communities and cities is affected,» the secretariat said.

The country's ECU 911 integrated emergency hotline and service issued an alarm Sunday night that immediately dispatched search and rescue teams to the rural area.

«Temporary accommodation and the mobilization of sleeping kits have been activated for those who have lost their homes,» the presidency's communications secretariat said in a statement.

By presidential order, the Risk Management Secretariat was coordinating relief efforts with the Armed Forces and the Public Health Ministry, as well as local police and fire departments, the statement said.