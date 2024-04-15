EN
    18:13, 15 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Landslides kill 18 in Indonesia’s Sulawesi Island

    Landslides kill 18 in Indonesia’s Sulawesi Island
    Photo credit: pixabay.com

    Landslides in Indonesia's Sulawesi Island left at least 18 people dead and two others missing, according to local media reports on Monday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Two persons were seriously injured and four houses were destroyed in the landslides triggered by torrential rains in two villages in the region of Tana Toraja, the Jakarta Post newspaper reported, citing the local government.

    Last month, 26 people were killed by landslides on Indonesia’s Sumatra Island.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
