EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:45, 06 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Language courses for Kazakhs abroad to kick off soon

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Otandastar (Compatriots) Fund and State Language Development Fund under the Fund of the First President of Kazakhstan signed a cooperation memorandum, Kazinform reports.

    The sides agreed to lay the groundwork to let the Kazakhs, living abroad, learn Kazakh language and to take part in pursuing efficient language policy, Otandastar Fund's press service reports.

    Thanks to the joint efforts the distance Kazakh language courses for the compatriots abroad will be launched soon using Skype.

    "We will closely cooperate with all Kazakh ethnic and cultural and social societies interested in each country, each city. We will organize special Kazakh language classes equipped with interactive boards. Besides, we thought it is crucial to organize offline space too," Talgat Aduov, 1st vice president of Otandastar Fund, said.

    As head of the State Language Development Fund Azat Shauyeev said, an efficient language learning system based on innovation approaches is being developed for the Kazakhs abroad.

    null

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Compatriots Education Education and Science
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!