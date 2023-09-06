Language Day of People of Kazakhstan marked in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM A festive concert dated to the Language Day of the People of Kazakhstan took place in Bishkek. It was initiated by the Association of Kazakhs in Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform reports.

Among those attending there were public figures of Kyrgyzstan, youth, members of the Association of Kazakhs in Kyrgyzstan, Kazakh actress Karlygash Kozhagazina, and diplomats of the Kazakh Embassy in Kyrgyzstan.

The Language Day is observed in Kazakhstan since 1998. Since 2017 it is marked on the third Sunday of September coinciding with the birthday of outstanding public figure, poet, translator, enlightener and scientist, founder of the Kazakh linguistics Akhmet Baiturssynov.

This holiday is of great importance for the Kazakhs living abroad as it aims at teaching young people to respect and love their mother language, learn culture and traditions of other people.

The Kazakh diaspora of Kyrgyzstan congratulated all Kazakhstanis on this holiday.

As stated there, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan are multiethnic countries. There are more than 130 nations in Kazakhstan co-exist in peace, tolerance, prosperity, love and respect for each other.