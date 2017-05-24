Lara Fabian sings in honour of Dimash Kudaibergenov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Dimash Kudaibergenov's fans around the world launched a broad campaign to congratulate their Kazakh-born idol on his 23rd birthday.

Videogram_kaz channel in Instagram has published video congratulations from American actress and model Eva Longoria and famous French singer Lara Fabian.

Lara Fabian even sang “Happy Birthday to You” for Dimash.



Бүгін Димаштың туған күні! @kudaibergenov.dimash құттықтаймыз !🎂 #happybirthday

Meanwhile, Dimash Sister fan club gathered happy birthday wishes from 23 countries of the world and released a video. "We have been shooting this video for three months and we would like to thank all those who was involved in the process," they wrote.