Lara Fabian sings in honour of Dimash Kudaibergenov
Videogram_kaz channel in Instagram has published video congratulations from American actress and model Eva Longoria and famous French singer Lara Fabian.
Lara Fabian even sang “Happy Birthday to You” for Dimash.
Бүгін Димаштың туған күні! @kudaibergenov.dimash құттықтаймыз !🎂 #happybirthday ___________________________________________________ОТПРАВЛЯЙТЕ ВИДЕО В ДИРЕКТ! ......... #Шымкент #videogram_kaz #Алматы #Петропавловск #iloveshymkent #ninetyone #bestasianpopularsinger #thefifthelement #DQ #ThesingerDimash #Димаш #kazakh #Dimash #iamasinger #Kazakhstan #迪玛希 #歌手 #湖南卫视#阿来 #歌手2017 #dears #singer2017 #theglobalgiftgala #fsparis #fourseasons #Paris #evalongoria #dimashkudaibergenov #videooftheday
Meanwhile, Dimash Sister fan club gathered happy birthday wishes from 23 countries of the world and released a video. "We have been shooting this video for three months and we would like to thank all those who was involved in the process," they wrote.
【姐姐站生日应援 Part 3:《满满一世界的爱》】 (视频和文案都来自姐姐站) Hi Dimash，这里有一份Dears为你收集的来自环球23个国家的生日祝福，请签收[心]在过往筹划视频的三个月里，姐姐站要感谢倾情拍摄视频素材的每一位，特别是鼎力相助的@Dimash_Europe ，以及热情参与到我们组织的聚会拍摄的Dears。也因为有大家，才使得这个充满爱的视频得以诞生。只想让你知道，我们对你的爱，需要一整个世界才装得下。 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 《A World Load of Love》 Hi Dimash, we prepared a birthday celebration video for you with birthday wishes that were collected by your Dears from 23 countries. Please sign[心]During the three months of the preparation of this video, we would like to express our gratitude to all of the Dears who participated in shooting video clips, especially Dears from @Dimash_Europe who helped us wholeheartedly, and domestic Dears who attended the party we organised for shooting video for Dimash. It was all of you that made this video possible.We only want you to know, that our love for you needs a whole world to load. [email protected] #dimash#dears#thesingerdimash#DQ#迪玛希#dimashkudaibergenov#димашқұдайбергенов #димаш