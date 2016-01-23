EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:58, 23 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Large Chinese investor to build transport-logistics center in N Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - An unnamed Chinese company will invest into construction of a new transport and logistics center in the center of Petropavlovsk city in northern Kazakhstan this year.

    Deputy akim (governor) of North Kazakhstan region Mukhtar Mankeyev made the news public at a press briefing on Friday.
    According to Mr. Mankeyev, a 123 ha land plot in the center of the city was reportedly allotted for this purpose.
    At the press briefing it was also announced that investors from Finland and Australia had attended the first investment forum of North Kazakhstan region on January 22. It was revealed that one of the Finnish companies - General Finland plans to invest into development of fishing industry in the region.

    null

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and China North Kazakhstan region Construction News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!