The three-day Re:publica conference on Internet and society kicked off on Monday in Berlin, with various media figures expected to take stage, including former US intelligence contractor Edward Snowden.

According to the conference's website, discussions related to the digitization of society are expected to take place on over 12 stages.

Snowden is scheduled to address the audience later in the day during a session devoted the issues of information spread and control, titled The Fourth Revolution.

The digital conference started as a blogger meeting in 2007 and has become one of the largest digital conferences in the world. The previous conference in 2015 saw more than 7,000 participants.

Source: Sputniknews.com