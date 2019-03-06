EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:03, 06 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Large families should start receiving assistance since Apr 1, Kazakh President

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Families with many children should start receiving social assistance since April 1," President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

    The President stressed that vulnerable groups and large families should obtain state support in the nearest future, the Akorda press service said.

    "The low-income citizens in desperate need and large families should without further delay secure social aid starting from April 1 this year," the Head of State said at the meeting devoted to social policy realization.

    Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin, Head of the Presidential Administration Asset Isekeshev and Deputy Prime Minister Gulshara Abdykalikova attended the meeting.

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!