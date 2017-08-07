Large fire breaks out at Chemical plant in California - reports

REEDLEY. KAZINFORM - Several fire companies have contained a large blaze following an explosion, which tore through an agricultural chemical plant near the US town of Reedley, California, local media have reported.

The agricultural chemical plant near the California town of Reedley exploded and caught fire Sunday, sending up a large plume of smoke visible across a wide area and resulting in over $2 million in damages.

The four-alarm fire occurred just before noon and over 100 firefighters were involved in containing the blaze, according to the Fresno Bee, Sputnik reports.

There are no reported injuries and the cause is under investigation.