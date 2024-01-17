Large fire destroys building supplies stores in Shymkent

Fire broke out in one of building supplies stores in Shymkent and spread to the nearby facilities, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the local emergencies department.

The fire broke out in Evrolux, Garmoniya, Medina, Marvarit, and Aigerim building supplies stores and in attached warehouses today at 01:14 am on 1/3 Aiteke Bi Street. The fire covered the area of 1,300 square meters.

The attic rooms of Medina and Evrolux shops collapsed partially.

233 firefighters were involved in fire extinguishing operation.

The fire was isolated at 03:07 am and put out at 04:51 am.

No victims or injuries were reported. Short circuit was reported to be the preliminary cause of the fire.